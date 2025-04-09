Entries open for 2025 Webex All Abilities Scholarships - PGA of Australia

Financial assistance and the pride felt in wearing sponsored apparel are just two of the benefits felt by recipients of the Webex All Abilities Scholarship.

Entries for the eight scholarships available in 2025 are now open and will provide sponsored athletes with funding for coaching support, financial assistance to put towards entry fees and accommodation, equipment and apparel courtesy of adidas and Callaway Golf and priority entry into Webex Players Series events to be held as part of the 2025/2026 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

The eight scholarships are an increase of the six inaugural recipients in 2024, one of whom was Victorian teenager Noah Schammer (pictured, right).

An exceptionally talented golfer who plays off single figures, Noah received one of three Development Scholarships last year.

He put that support to good use, taking out the Webex All Abilities Players Series Victoria tournament at Rosebud Country Club in January.

Noah’s mother, Bree, says that the scholarship was not only of great assistance to their family, but gave Noah an enhanced feeling of self-esteem as he pursued his passion for golf.

“This scholarship was an incredible support, allowing access to specialised golf sport science training and support to provide his regular team with deeper information to further develop his game,” said Bree.

“The travel funds significantly helped the financial load on his family for Noah to travel and attend tournaments and the apparel support from adidas was worn with pride at many golf events. And continues to be!

“The equipment support from Callaway was also much appreciated.”

A full scholarship was just part of a whirlwind 12 months for South Australian Steven Alderson.

Not only did Steven successfully defend his Webex All Abilities Players Series South Australia title at Willunga, he made history as the first person with autism to win on the G4D Tour in Europe, going on to win the net crown at the G4D Tour Series Finale in Dubai.

“The scholarship has helped me immensely and changed my life for the better,” Steven said.

Victory at the Macau Masters World Games was the highlight of Development Scholarship holder Natascha Tennent, who participated in a number of Webex All Abilities Players Series tournaments.

“The money allowed Natascha to receive additional coaching to assist in improving her game and preparing her for more competitive tournaments,” said Natascha’s mum, Kathleen.

“It also made it possible for Natascha to compete in an international competition as a portion was used for her travel. She then proceeded to become the female champion at the Macau Masters World Games.

“The equipment factor of the scholarship was also considerably helpful as shoes, clothing, bags and balls are another important part for an athlete and the cost does add up.”

Glenn Smith, Regional Manager Collaboration for Cisco, said that as an organisation driven to provide an inclusive future for all, Cisco was delighted to expand their support of the Webex All Abilities Scholarship in 2025.

“We’re inspired by the talent and passion that the All Abilities athletes possess,” said Smith.

“It gives us great pleasure to assist in increasing the number of recipients of the scholarship this year in partnership with the PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia.

“Providing the opportunity for All Abilities athletes to showcase their skill is core to Cisco’s values, and our purpose of powering an inclusive future for all.”

As Senior Manager – Coaching Programs for the PGA of Australia, Nick Bielawski highlighted the impact that the funding made available by Webex is having not only on golf development, but on the entire family.

“People with a disability do not get the opportunity to participate without a great deal of support from family and friends,” said Bielawski.

“The Webex All Abilities Scholarship is a way of supporting the people who support our athletes while, at the same time, providing opportunities to continue their golf development.

“We have seen some wonderful performances from our 2024 scholarship holders over the past 12 months and I am excited to see the quality of applicants we receive for 2025.

“None of this, of course, is possible without the wonderful support we receive from Webex, adidas and Callaway.”

In 2025 there will be four Full Scholarships and four Development Scholarships.

To be considered for a Team Webex scholarship, athletes must be an Australian citizen and a WR4GD pass holder. Additionally, athletes must have played in at least one of the following:

Their applicable disability category state event including Amputee Australia, Blind Golf Australia, Special Olympics Australia, Deaf Golf Australia in the previous 12-month period;

Any WR4GD event in the previous 12-month period;

A Webex Players Series event in the previous 24-month period

After applications have closed, athletes will be shortlisted with further interviews arranged to determine the final recipients of the scholarships.

Full Scholarship recipients will receive:

$3,000 in coaching support;

$3,000 in tournament support for entry fees, travel and accommodation;

Priority entry into Webex Players Series events;

Circles subscription

adidas clothing

Callaway soft goods

Tailored program support

Development Scholarship recipients will receive:

$1,500 in coaching and sports science support

$1,500 in tournament support for entry fees, travel and accommodation

Circles subscription

adidas clothing

Callaway soft goods

Tailored program support

Click here to submit to submit your application to join Team Webex as a Webex All Abilities Scholarship holder.