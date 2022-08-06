Endycott’s front-nine 28 has serious PGA TOUR implications - PGA of Australia

He entered the week as the Korn Ferry Tour ‘bubble boy’ but an extraordinary round of 63 in the third round of the Utah Championship has put Harrison Endycott within reach of promotion to the PGA TOUR.

Sitting 25th on the points list and 33rd through the opening two rounds at Oakridge Country Club, Endycott unleashed a blistering front nine to move to within a stroke of the lead when play was suspended due to inclement weather.

Starting with an eagle at the par-4 first, the Sydneysider birdied the second and fourth holes and then made four on the trot from the sixth to play the front nine in just 28 strokes.

Yet just as quickly as he caught fire the birdies suddenly dried up, Endycott making nine straight pars on the back nine for an eight-under 63 and a tie for second, one shot back of Mark Anderson (64) and tied with Pierceson Coody (63) and Pontus Nyholm (two-under through 15).

Off to a hot start 👀



No. 25 on the points list @HarrisonEndy96 has his eyes locked on his @PGATOUR card. pic.twitter.com/4Gwn6tJFvw — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 6, 2022

It is Endycott’s lowest round since the 63 he shot in Round 1 on his way to winning the Huntsville Championship in May and has serious implications for his possible promotion to the PGA TOUR in 2023.

There are just four events left in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season where the top 25 will be granted a ticket to the PGA TOUR, Endycott projected to move as high as 12th in the standings should he remain near the top of the leaderboard.

Play was also suspended late in the third round of the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship, Brett Drewitt tied for 15th at seven-under with six holes left to play.

Victorian Cameron Percy is one stroke further back at six-under with four holes left in his round while Adam Scott was four-over on his round and tied for 82nd.

224 yards into the wind.



Adam Scott goes right at it 🎯 pic.twitter.com/TnjzAdQbFA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 6, 2022

TPS Hunter Valley champion Aaron Pike and Kevin Yuan are the best of the Aussies heading into the final round of the Asian Tour’s Indonesia Open.

Pike and Yuan are in a tie for 25th along with Kiwi Ben Campbell at eight-under, six strokes off the lead.