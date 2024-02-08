Endycott inspired to play worldwide schedule - PGA of Australia

The DP World Tour returns to Doha Golf Club this week just over 100 days since the last staging of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, as the event enters its 27th year on the schedule.



Frittelli triumphed at last week’s Bahrain Championship presented by Bapco Energies and Endycott, who has similar playing rights to his South African counterpart, is hoping to follow in his footsteps to secure full privileges on the DP World Tour.



The 27-year-old Sydney native won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 to earn a PGA TOUR card and will split his time between America and the DP World Tour in the 2024 season, which started with a tie for 16th in Manama last week.



“It’s great to be able to play over here on the DP World Tour,” Endycott said.

“I haven’t had a load of chances to play over here on this tour, but every time I have, I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I’d like to play a bit of both on my schedule this year. The way golf is, the States does get to some players, especially me, a bit repetitive, and to mix it up with another schedule, this is a global game and to be able to play around the world, it’s all I dreamed of as a kid.



“Now I’m in that position where I get to play all around the world, see amazing places and play in all new cultures.

“I’m really excited for this year, I’m going to see all new places that I haven’t seen before and go back to some places that I have seen. That’s what’s really exciting about 2024.”



Photo courtesy of Getty Images

