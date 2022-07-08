‘Embarrassed’ Stolz steals Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

It was not what he considered worthy of a winning score yet Andre Stolz has done enough to successfully defend his Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am title at Yeppoon Golf Club.

The first event of the Queensland swing of the SParms PGA Legends Tour, the Yeppoon event had to be reduced from 36 to 18 holes due to the amount of rain received earlier in the week.

The course was inundated with 140ml of rainfall in the days prior and the damp conditions proved to be an inhibitor to low scores on Friday.

Only one player was able to better the par of 71, Stolz stunned that after a disastrous start that his round of one-under 70 would hold up at day’s end.

“I actually started par, bogey, double bogey and thought that was it but here I am,” Stolz said at the winner’s presentation ceremony.

“I am a little embarrassed winning with that score however it was playing tougher than normal with the soft conditions.”

In a tie for second place was morning player Paul Dalgleish and Scott Laycock, who in his first SParms PGA Legends Tour event in Queensland was just one back with a round of even-par 71.

“It is great to get off to a positive start up here in Queensland and really looking forward to the upcoming events,” said Laycock.

“I am thrilled to finish in the top two although very surprised,” added Dalgleish.

Rounding out the top five with a score of one-over 72 were the duo of Simon Tooman and Mike Harwood.

The highlight of the day, however, was provided by morning player Mark Poelstra who had a hole-in one at the 138-metre par-3 eighth hole.

“It was playing into the wind a little and I just knocked down a 6-iron straight into the hole,” said Poelstra.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour will now make its way to a new event on the calendar, the Town of 1770 Agnes Waters Legends Pro-Am this Sunday.

