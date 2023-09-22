Elliott, Walters claim inaugural Moree Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Victorian pair Tim Elliott and Euan Walters held their nerve longest to earn a share of victory at the inaugural LDC Moree Legends Pro-Am at Moree Golf Club.

Only one player broke 70 across the two days of competition, the firm greens not only making the putts slick but punishing any player who ventured through the back edge.

Elliott, four-time PGA Legends Tour winner Mark Boulton, Simon Tooman and Andy Rogers entered day two with a share of the lead after rounds of 2-under 70 on Thursday.

Elliott began his second round with a dropped shot at the par-5 18th as Yamba Legends Pro-Am champion Andre Stolz made his move.

Two back at the start of Round 2, Stolz found himself with a one-shot lead after two early birdies.

He would remain with at least a share of the lead through the next four holes before a triple bogey at the par-4 14th sent him tumbling down the leaderboard.

He responded with a birdie at the very next hole but despite an eagle and a birdie late, a bogey at his final hole would ultimately leave Stolz one shot shy.

Birdies at three, eight and nine ensured Elliott would stay near the top of the leaderboard, a bogey at his third-last hole seeing him sign for an even par 72 and 2-under total.

“I found the course very difficult. The greens were very firm,” said Elliott.

“I went over a couple of greens early on in my round and learnt that you don’t go over the back unless you want to take bogey.

“I just kept playing. I don’t let too much worry me. I made three or four more birdies and then of course made a bogey on my third-last hole on the par 5 which wasn’t much chop.”

Starting the day two shots adrift, Walters’ hopes looked to have taken a dive when he made a double-bogey six on the third hole of his second round.

But that would be his only miss-step, showing wonderful control of his ball to birdie 10, 11, 14 and 17 and match Elliott’s score of 2-under.

Stolz and Murray Lott (70) shared third spot with Tooman (74) and Roland Baglin (72) tied for fifth at even par.

Final scores and prize money