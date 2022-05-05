Elliott claims Parkes Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Tim Elliott displayed all of his class and experience to post a bogey-free four-under 67 for a three-stroke win at the Memphis Motor Inn Parkes Pro-Am.

The first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event in Parkes in more than 20 years, a field of 26 professionals took to the Parkes Golf Club layout and it was some Legends Tour players who would lead the way.

Starting from the ninth tee, Elliott picked up his first birdie at the par-4 10th and then closed out the back nine with consecutive birdies at 17 and 18.

His fourth birdie wouldn’t come until his penultimate hole – the par-5 seventh – but it was more than enough to claim a comfortable win.

“I’ve driven through Parkes many times but never had the chance to play the course,” said Elliott, a three-time winner on the SParms PGA Legends Tour last year.

“I’m wishing I had of now. It’s a great layout and the course was in wonderful condition.”

Fellow Legends Tour player Bryan Wearne would also find the course to his liking, shooting the only other under par round of the day with a one-under 70.

A trio of players would share third on one-over 72, Euan Walters, Alex Edge and Adam Demidjuk.

Players are back in action on Friday at 12pm for the Forbes Pro-Am at Forbes Golf Club.