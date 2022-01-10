Eight added to Australian PGA field - PGA of Australia

The final field for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is a step closer with eight players added at pre-qualifying on Monday.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship tee off at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Thursday with rising stars Min Woo Lee and Stephanie Kyriacou taking on long-time US Tour players such as Geoff Ogilvy and Sarah Kemp.

Eight more players are now in the hunt for the Joe Kirkwood Cup and a share of the $1 million in prizemoney following two pre-qualifiers in Brisbane on Monday.

Brisbane's Cameron Smith has started 2022 with a slice of History and a massive $2 million pay day. The boy from Wantima Country Club posted the lowest ever PGA total to hold out John Rahm, winning the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. https://t.co/6QvR0OTe9C #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/6MagE3nA7q — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) January 10, 2022

Jack Murdoch, William Bruyeres and Zachary Kelly all shot 64 at Wynnum Golf Club to book their spots in the field, Richard Backwell snaring the fourth and final spot with a round of 65.

Scoring wasn’t quite so low at Keperra Country Golf Club but the rewards were just as significant.

Queenslander Gavin Fairfax topped the Keperra qualifier with a round of 68, Jeremy Fuchs and Benjamin Clementson sharing second with rounds of 69 with Jordan Mullaney (70) grabbing the final spot on offer.

There was a single change to the field for the Australian WPGA Championship on Monday, veteran Vicky Uwland coming in for Symetra Tour player Stephanie Na.

Click here for the full field and all tournament information.