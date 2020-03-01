Eaves makes #NZOpen ace

Warwick Golf Club Head Professional Sam Eaves has made a hole-in-one at the 213 meter par-3 13th at Millbrook Resort in an exciting final round at the 101st New Zealand Open.

While Lucas Herbert leads the way on the course, Eaves made the shot of the day on the back-nine with a stunning 4-iron shot onto the green.

Landing just short of the hole, his yellow Titleist ball kept rolling to find the cup and take the Queenslander to -3 for the day and 10-under overall with five holes still to play.

Eaves has made the most of the impromptu trip to Queenstown after pre-qualifying in Queensland on Monday for his fourth New Zealand Open start.

Eaves will take home an extra $NZ5,000 while three charities will also receive a Hyundai car thanks to his efforts.

For live scores from the final round of the 101st New Zealand Open visit pga.org.au.

