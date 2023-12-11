Eagle gives Alex the edge at Bairnsdale Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

An eagle and birdie at two of his final three holes has propelled New South Welshman Alex Edge to a one-stroke win at The Big Garage Bairnsdale Golf Club Pro-Am at Bairnsdale Golf Club.

Without a start at either the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship or ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Edge was itching to get back out on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

He was tied for fourth first-up at Warragul and then fired a brilliant 6-under 65 to finish one clear of Gavin Fairfax at Bairnsdale.

“I’ve been stinging for golf the last month or so,” said Edge, whose most recent appearance on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia was at the Victorian PGA at Moonah Links.

“This is the first time I’ve got to play for a while so it hasn’t felt like it has been that far off but it’s just nice to play some rounds and, knowing I’ve got this whole week to play, I’ve been looking forward to it a lot.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

A bogey at his second hole, the par-3 fourth, was a backward step early but Edge soon responded with birdies at six, nine and 10.

A pared-back tree canopy flanking the fairways gave Edge a greater level of comfort off the tee.

A birdie on 13 was erased with a bogey on 14 but he remained patient.

The first in a run of four consecutive ‘threes’ on the card came at the par-4 16th but the highlight was his eagle on 18.

He backed that up with a birdie at the gun-barrel straight par-4 first followed by a comfortable two-putt for par to close out victory at the par-4 second.

Fairfax (66) birdied his final hole – the par-4 ninth – to finish one shy of Edge but two strokes clear of Warragul joint winner Lucas Higgins (68), Matthew Millar (68) and Cooper Geddes (68).

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“The course has been opened up a lot so it was a bit friendlier off the tee. It just felt a bit more freeing.

“I just managed to string some threes together at the right time on the tough holes and then a par 5.

“To be fair, that was the first time I’d holed an eagle putt for a long time so that was nice.

“When I saw that there was someone near me I managed to make another birdie which was good to seal it.

“(The first) is almost too straight and too short. I decided to shape a shot off the tee to be a bit more engaged in the shot and ended up in the middle. Hit a good pitch shot from a good yardage to pitch from and made a birdie.

“Just putting it in the right spot all day and my patience paid off at the end.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Alex Edge 65

2 Gavin Fairfax 66

T3 Lucas Higgins 68

T3 Matthew Millar 68

T3 Cooper Geddes 68

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series stays in regional Victoria on Tuesday for the inaugural Sporting Legends Sale Pro-Am at Sale Golf Club.