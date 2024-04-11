Dual celebrations for Hart, Panopolous at Yenda Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Mark Panopolous earned his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win as Tim Hart celebrated his 100th career victory at the Orora Yenda Pro-Am at Yenda Golf Club.

Panopolous and Hart both posted rounds of 4-under 44 at the 12-hole layout to finish one clear of Marcus Fraser (45), Jayden Cripps (45) and Kyle Michel (45) in the first event of the 2024/2025 season.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Order of Merit winner in 2021 and 2022, Hart was shocked to find out post-round that it was 100th tournament win across pro-am and Associate events.

“I didn’t think I was that old,” said Hart.

“If that is the case, that’s awesome.

“That’s something good to look back on and know that my game’s in pretty good stead year in, year out.

“Just going to build off that and hopefully start doing it in bigger events.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Playing in consecutive groups, Hart set a cracking pace with birdies at his opening two holes.

He made his only bogey of the day at the par-4 third but picked up shots at six, nine and 11 to get into the clubhouse at 4-under.

Hart would soon have company as Panopolous came in with a score of 4-under in the group behind.

Like Hart, Panopolous birdied the par-5 first and then made birdies at five and six to be 3-under at the halfway mark of his round.

The Concord Golf Club Assistant Professional made bogey at the par-3 ninth but back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11 enabled him to join Hart at the top of the leaderboard.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

Mark Panopolous: “Playing here last year definitely helped, understanding where you can hit it and where you can’t. There are quite a few holes where you have to take on the boundary line, so just trying to be aggressively conservative.

“I was talking to a good mate John Lyras this morning and just really working on some pre-shot routine processes to try and get me more into the shot. Just got me a bit more locked into the shot I’m trying to hit, really visualising it and really just trying to be really tight with my routine, keep it repeatable.

“I wasn’t doing it very well so I was happy to listen and try and make it better and obviously it’s worked for me today.”

Tim Hart: “It was nice to go out there and shoot a score. I know it’s only 12 holes but I hit it pretty well and good signs leading into the next few pro-ams at Griffith and Leeton.

“I found something the last six months on tour, done a lot of mental work, mental side of the game just to stay calmer out there.

“I struggled a bit with injuries and stuff the last few years, so it’s good to sort of understand that a bit more and understand my body more.

“Been hitting it a lot better the last few months in the tour events and it’s good to see some results in four-rounders.

“We’ll just use the middle part of this year to play a few more pro-ams and get it all ready for the tour events later in the year.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Tim Hart 44

T1 Mark Panopoulos 44

T3 Kyle Michel 45

T3 Jayden Cripps 45

T3 Marcus Fraser 45

T6 Alexander Simpson 46

T6 Toby Walker 46

T6 Dillon Hart 46

NEXT UP

Two-time DP World Tour winner Lucas Herbert is back home to defend his Neangar Park Pro-Am by Evolution Copy Print Solutions on Thursday and will also tee it up at Friday’s Symes Motors BMW Axedale Pro-Am.