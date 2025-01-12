Doull wins Webex Players Series Perth in playoff - PGA of Australia

West Australian Jordan Doull has won the inaugural Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee at the second playoff hole at Royal Fremantle Golf Club.

Flawless throughout the final round, Doull’s only blunder in a round of 5-under 67 came at the 72nd hole when he flared his second shot right and then three-putted the par-5 18th green.

That opened the door for fellow West Aussie Haydn Barron (68) to birdie the final hole and match Doull’s four-round total of 17-under par.

On the back edge of the green for two, Barron ran an eagle try that would have won him the tournament 10 feet past, coolly stepping up to hole the birdie putt and send the tournament to extra holes.

The pair both made birdie at the first playoff hole with clutch putts from behind the hole, heading back to the 18th tee to do it all again.

Barron was blocked out with his second after hitting into the left rough, Doull able to fashion a shot just short of the green after also hitting out of the trees left of the fairway.

Barron missed his birdie putt from the front left of the green, Doull clinching a breakthrough Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia title in his rookie season with a birdie from 12 feet.

A loss to Jack Buchanan at the second playoff hole at the WA PGA Championship in October was vindication that Doull could compete at this level, his win projected to move him inside the top 10 on the 2024-2025 Order of Merit.

“It was more telling myself that I could compete out here with these guys,” Doull said of his near miss at Kalgoorlie.

“I mean, the second event, you’ve got Q School status, you don’t really know where you sit. You see scores of 17, 18-under and you think, How can I get to that?

“And then going out and actually doing it, you then know that you can do it. That was the big thing coming out of ‘Kal’.”

Paired with girlfriend and joint runner-up at Webex Players Series South Australia, Kathryn Norris, for the first two rounds, Doull was ecstatic to have Kathryn caddie for him over the weekend.

Keeping him calm throughout the back nine and into the playoff, Doull struggled to hold back the tears as the weight of his win finally sank in.

“You dream about this kind of thing your whole life and for it to finally come to a head, you just let it all out,” he said. “I think that’s mainly where it comes from.”

Defying the age-old adage that it is hard to back up a low round with another after shooting 64 in Round 3 – particularly on Sundays – Doull signalled his intent from the outset.

Three back of Rudgeley through 54 holes, the 25-year-old birdied each of his opening two holes to draw within one of the lead.

When Rudgeley dropped a shot at the par-3 third, she was joined on top by Doull, Barron and Jake McLeod at 14-under par.

What shaped as a Sunday shootout with potential for a playoff turned into a one-man procession as the afternoon unfolded.

Barron dropped a shot to halt his momentum, McLeod made a second double-bogey to go with two eagles and three birdies and Rudgeley missed a golden opportunity to make eagle after driving the green at the par-4 15th.

Out on 5-under 31 with a one-stroke lead from Barron and McLeod, Doull reached 18-under and 6-under on his round with a birdie at the par-4 10th.

As others faltered, he remained steady with six pars in succession.

He hit a brilliant approach shot from the left rough into the 16th green yet was unable to convert a birdie chance that may have closed the door on his pursuers.

Barron was left to rue a three-putt par after also driving the green on 15 and then both missed their birdie putts on 16 from the back edge of the green.

A successfully navigated three-foot par on 17 sent Doull to the 72nd hole with a two-stroke buffer as in the group behind Barron and Rudgeley both saw birdie tries slip agonisingly by on the left side of the hole.

The Webex Junior Players Series Perth also required a playoff hole before Krishav Sheth edge Kloden Brown while Steve Alderson made it two on the trot with his 10-shot win in the Webex All Abilities Players Series.

Photo: Cassandra Edwards/PGA of Australia