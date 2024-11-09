Donoghue grabs breakthrough win at Traralgon - PGA of Australia

Victorian Ed Donoghue claimed his maiden professional title after successfully negotiating a Friday of difficult conditions at the Traralgon Latrobe City WIN Network Pro-Am Classic.

Rounds of 66-69 for a 9-under-par total at Traralgon Golf Club gave Donoghue a one-shot margin over first-round leader Andre Lautee (63-73) and Peninsula-Kingswood amateur Matthew Dahlsen (67-69).

The breakthrough victory on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is a nice confidence boost for the 27-year-old heading into the NSW Open on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, starting at Murray Downs on Thursday.

Donoghue is currently sitting in 49th place on the Order of Merit after two top-30 finishes in his opening four events.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Donoghue’s bogey-free 6-under round on day one featured a 5-under-par 32 on the front nine at Traralgon.

After starting a very windy day two at the second hole, he had five straight pars before a birdie arrived at the par-5 seventh.

His first bogey of the event came at the par-4 12th, but the fourth year pro seized the lead with consecutive birdies on 16, 17 and 18, his round of 3-under-par 69 matching the best score on Friday.

Meanwhile, Lautee was brought undone by four bogeys in the middle of his round.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I’ve had a lot of seconds so I didn’t want to come second again,” Donoghue said.

“It’s nice to finally win and getting that monkey off the back definitely helps. It will give me some confidence I think.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-9: Ed Donoghue (Vic) 66-69

-8: Andre Lautee (Vic) 63-73; Matthew Dahlsen (Vic) (a) 67-69

-7: Harry Goakes (Vic) 66-71; Matthew Stenson (Vic) 66-71; Caleb Bovalina (Vic) 66-71

-4: Kyle Michel (Vic) 69-71

-3: Samuel Slater (Qld) 72-69; Nathan Page (NSW) 68-73; Alexander Simpson (NSW) 69-72

NEXT UP

The Gippsland swing ends with The Middle of Everywhere Yarram Pro-Am on Saturday.