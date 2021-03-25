Dodt, Martin go low to lead #NSWOpenGolf

Despite all predictions, this morning that Concord would buckle under the combination of soft greens and fairways, the little gem in Sydney’s inner west kept the morning field honest, although a handful of players could say they had their way.

The clubhouse leaders at -6 are Victorian Andrew Martin and Queenslander Andrew Dodt – who both fired 65s in warm conditions at Concord, with light winds and soft greens allowing for some target practise at times, although the greens here – which act as the course’s only protection from the long hitters – are only going to get quicker.

Dodt’s mixed bag included six birdies and two bogeys, and a beautiful eagle on 7 “which kind of got my round going”, he said.

“I started pretty well with a couple of birdies, but then I had a couple of bogeys and then that eagle at 7. On the back, I shot two-under which was pretty solid and I’m happy with that.”

One back are Victorians James Marchesani and Bryden McPherson who fired five-under rounds along with West Australian and former Nationwide Tour winner Michael Sim.

Marchesani was pleased with an early solid score with the greens expected to get quicker throughout the weekend.

“It should get progressively quicker as the week goes on,” said the 30-year-old.

“As the course changes it will be a matter of who adapts the best.”

Sim enjoyed a blemish-free round as well, firing five birdies in his 65. “I got off to a good start,” said the 36-year-old.

“I was out of the gates early,” he said, with birdies on 11, 13 and 15 and two more on his back nine.

“I had a few more chances actually on the second nine … I had like four wedge shots that didn’t get up and down. It definitely felt like I left a few out there.”

Follow live scores from the #NSWOpenGolf at pga.org.au.