Docking clinches the title on a thrilling final day at The Heritage - PGA of Australia

Matt Docking has claimed the PGA Professionals Championship National Final by one-shot, chasing down TJ King with a near perfect five-under 67 on the final day.

The Head Professional from Royal Hobart only managed to hit the lead on the 15th hole, but made clutch putts on 16, 17 and 18 to deny King a chance to wrestle the lead back.

Now a four-time champion of the PGA Professionals Championship, Docking continues to find his best form at the right time.

“It was probably one of my best ball-striking days I can remember,” he said.

Docking could laugh about it after the round, but after missing a number of short putts, and holing some longer ones, he had an interesting new name for his putter.

“I started calling it Katy Perry on the back nine,” he joked, referring to her song, ‘Hot and Cold’.

“I just kept plugging away. I felt if I could put some pressure on him (King), he might make an error, and an opening came in the back nine and away we went.

“I feel for TJ coming runner-up last year and again this year, but at the same time I’m ecstatic to win, especially with everything I’ve had going on lately.”

He was emotional coming down the 18th, and noted in his acceptance speech that keeping his mind focussed on the golf was a struggle.

Docking’s two daughters have special needs, and with limited schooling in Tasmania, a move to Victoria was needed, he notes “to give them the best chance to succeed in life”.

He is leaving Royal Hobart in the coming weeks, taking up a role at Murray Downs and the family are moving to Swan Hill. Although sad to be leaving Hobart, Docking is optimistic for this new chapter for his family.

As Docking noted, this makes it two runner-up finishes in consecutive years for Queensland’s TJ King.

King held the lead for 50 holes, but shaved the edge on one too many putts today, finishing with a one-under 71 and nine-under total, one behind Docking.

As the top two finishes, Docking and King both receive spots in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, with both stating their excitement at getting back to the event and the chance to play with some of the world’s best.

