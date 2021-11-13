Dobbelaar earns Tour card first week as a professional - PGA of Australia

Reigning Australian Amateur champion Louis Dobbelaar has secured status on a world tour less than a week after joining the professional ranks.

Needing to finish top-12 at Qualifying School in Florida to earn status on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica for 2022, Dobbelaar entered the final round tied for seventh.

The Queenslander had two birdies and a bogey on the front nine to turn in one-under 34 before a bogey-free back nine of three-under resulted in a four-under 68 to climb five spots and a share of second, just one back of American Derek Castillo.

Dobbelaar now has guaranteed starts in the first eight events of the 2022 PGA Tour Latinoamerica season as he embarks on his journey that he hopes will one day lead to the PGA Tour.

“It’s been a fun journey as an amateur and I’d like the thank my team for all the support thus far and continuing into the future,” Dobbelaar wrote in a post on Instagram.

Tim Stewart @TimStewartgolf has played a lot of golf today at the CC of Ocala, finishing yesterday’s round this morning, he just birdied No.5 with a 15 ft putt! pic.twitter.com/3eRjZuyAjm — PGATOURLA (@PGATOURLA) November 11, 2021

Fellow Australian Tim Stewart (71) also played his way onto the PGATourLA finishing tied for seventh while Kiwi Denzel Ieremia was runner-up in the Qualifying School tournament in Mexico to also secure status for 22.

“I felt like the first three days I didn’t really have my best stuff and today I woke up feeling a little better,” said Ieremia.

“I got off to a slow start, I was two-over through five, and then put up a nice run, started rolling some putts and I made some good shots.”