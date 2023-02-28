Diaz, Stolz share Settlers Run Legends Pro-Am title - PGA of Australia

Victorian pair David Diaz and Andre Stolz came out on top at the Settlers Run Legends Pro-Am on Tuesday with six-under rounds of 66.

Diaz took full advantage of the still morning conditions with a bogey free round that could have been more if not for two eagle putts that came awfully close to dropping.

In the afternoon field, Stolz put himself in with a chance by reaching three-under through eight holes but it was a large charge that pushed him into a share of the lead.

He birdied his final three holes to stay on top of the SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit.

A shot back from Stolz and Diaz was New Zealand’s Michael Long who eagled the par 5 16th to put himself in the mix.

Next up on the SParms PGA Legends Tour schedule is the Club Mandalay Legends Pro-Am on Thursday.

