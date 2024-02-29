Diaz shoots 61 to win Albert Park Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Tournament host David Diaz showed the rest of the field how it’s done, shooting 9-under 61 to win The White Glove Mover Legends Pro-Am by three strokes at Albert Park Golf Course.

Tasked with the course set-up at the course he calls home, Diaz relaxed after an opening bogey and played his final 12 holes in 9-under par to finish three clear of Andre Stolz (64) and PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit leader Murray Lott (64).

Although not his best at the venue – Diaz boasts a 59 at Albert Park “a long time ago” – he was nonetheless thrilled to play so well in his home tournament.

“It was a bit of a shock but it’s all good,” Diaz said of his low score.

“That (the 59) was about 25 years ago when I had a bit of game.

“Bit of a surprise but I’m really happy, more so that everyone has a really great day when it’s your home event.”

HOW THE ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting from the par-4 13th, Diaz may have been the architect of his own demise as he began the day with a bogey.

He took just three holes to get that back with a birdie at the short par-4 16th, heading to the first tee at even par.

That was when the fireworks began.

He made three straight birdies, added a fourth at the sixth and then made eagle at the par-5 ninth for a front nine of 6-under 30.

Staying with the hot hand, Diaz birdied each of his final three holes to play his final four holes in 5-under par and 9-under total.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“The course scrubbed up pretty well given the weather has been quite dry.

“The course was good. I was in charge of the set-up so I tried to vary some of the par 3s and the pin placements on them.

“It’s a public golf course and it gets a ton of traffic so we’re pretty happy with how it was presented.

“I’ve been playing pretty solid. I putted pretty ordinary the second round at Rich River last week, came back here on Saturday morning and played in the comp and shot 64.

“I started with a bogey today and I thought I’d just relax and see what happens. Hit some good shots, made some putts and all of a sudden it was 61.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 David Diaz 61

T2 Andre Stolz 64

T2 Murray Lott 64

T4 Tim Elliott 65

T4 Adam Henwood 65

T4 John Wade 65

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour continues its Melbourne run with the Gardiners Run Legends Pro-Am on Friday to be followed by the Higgins Coatings Portsea Legends Pro-Am at Portsea Golf Club on Monday.