Dialled-in Digger wins Ocean Shores Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A seven-under showpiece guided Deyen Lawson to a one shot victory at the Carlton & United Breweries Ocean Shores Pro-Am in northern New South Wales on Wednesday.

Ocean Shores Country Club was in exquisite condition and the near-perfect weather created a stellar environment for low scoring and prolific winner on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Lawson took full advantage with his round of 65 including eight birdies.

“I started with 3 straight birdies so the cards dealt nicely there,” said Lawson.

“I putted really solid, the greens rolled great. I also hit some really nice wedge shots along with my solid iron play for the day.”

Deyen Lawson, Ocean Shores Sport Manager and Head Professional Chris Graham, and General Manager Ian Wills.

Brett Rankin, a multiple winner in this year’s series, once again showcased his superb form with six birdies in his round of 66 to claim runner-up honours, while Damien Jordan rounded out the top three with a 67.

Winner of Monday’s Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu & Merlo Coffee Virginia Pro-Am in Brisbane, Cooper Ecclestone, was a shot further back from Jordan to finish in fourth.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Coca Cola Murwillumbah Pro-Am on Thursday 28th July.

Click here for final scores and prize money.