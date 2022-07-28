Dialled-in Digger wins Ocean Shores Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A seven-under showpiece guided Deyen Lawson to a one shot victory at the Carlton & United Breweries Ocean Shores Pro-Am in northern New South Wales on Wednesday.
Ocean Shores Country Club was in exquisite condition and the near-perfect weather created a stellar environment for low scoring and prolific winner on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series Lawson took full advantage with his round of 65 including eight birdies.
“I started with 3 straight birdies so the cards dealt nicely there,” said Lawson.
“I putted really solid, the greens rolled great. I also hit some really nice wedge shots along with my solid iron play for the day.”
Brett Rankin, a multiple winner in this year’s series, once again showcased his superb form with six birdies in his round of 66 to claim runner-up honours, while Damien Jordan rounded out the top three with a 67.
Winner of Monday’s Breakas Beach Resort Vanuatu & Merlo Coffee Virginia Pro-Am in Brisbane, Cooper Ecclestone, was a shot further back from Jordan to finish in fourth.
The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Coca Cola Murwillumbah Pro-Am on Thursday 28th July.
