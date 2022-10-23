Lawson holds on to win Nexus Advisernet WA Open - PGA of Australia

Victorian Deyen Lawson has survived a nervous back-nine wobble to win the Nexus Advisernet WA Open in Perth by two strokes.

From his opening day eight-under 62 Lawson’s name sat atop the leaderboard, arriving at The Western Australian Golf Club on Sunday with an eight-shot advantage.

That lead got to as much as nine on the front nine of the final round yet two back-nine bogeys and a double bogey three holes from home brought 2019 champion Michael Sim to within four.

When Sim holed a birdie putt from five feet on 18 Lawson’s lead was just two as he lined up his second shot from the left rough.

His trusty 3-wood put him within 20 metres of the front of the green, a chip and two putts ending a nerve-wracking round of one-over 71 for a two-shot win and a first victory on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.



“It’s not easy. It never is. I’ve won some smaller events and it’s never easy,” said Lawson, a four-time runner-up on the PGA Tour of Australasia.



“Sometimes if you’re that far in front… you try not to have thoughts creep in but I just kept pushing and pushing.



“Through nine I might have got nine shots ahead and then thought, Now just hang on. Which was not the right thing to do.



“In future I know that if I’ve ever got a good lead I need to just keep pushing until I finish. Really keep firing.



“I’ve seen too many times everywhere in the world, guys let big leads slip. Until it’s in, anything can happen.



“Even the three-and-a-half footer I had on 18, I only had to two-putt but I wanted to make sure I made it so it’s done.”



Sim’s equal-best round of the day – six-under 64 – earned him outright second at 18-under, Queenslander Chris Wood (66) third at 16-under and Sydney amateur Jeffrey Guan (68) fourth, his best finish in a professional event and winner of the Terry Gale Cup as low amateur.

A long time coming 🏆



Congratulations on rounding out the #WAOpen, for your first ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia win.

Winner of the tournament over 54-holes three years ago, Sim’s pre-tournament score prediction proved prescient as he fell just two shots short of an extraordinary comeback.



“I remember saying at the pro-am lunch, that if you got to 20 (under) you’d win. That obviously happened,” said Sim.



“I’m just happy with how I played the last couple of weeks after not much golf.”



Guan laid down an early challenge to Lawson’s supremacy with a sublime tee shot at the par-4 first, converting his birdie from just outside a foot to reduce the deficit by one.

Now based on the Gold Coast, Sim had four birdies and a bogey in his first five holes to also draw within seven and would emerge as Lawson’s greatest threat as the back nine unfolded.

Lawson drove the green at the par-4 third and two-putted for birdie to reach 22-under and then matched the 23-under tournament record score set by Ryan Fox at Cottesloe in 2014 with an up-and-down from the front of the par-5 sixth green.

Heavy showers that intermittently swept across the course posed an additional problem, particularly for Guan who was without a caddie or an umbrella.

It did little to slow Lawson, however, a 20-foot birdie putt at the par-4 seventh taking him to 24-under and a nine-shot buffer.

Sim’s brilliant tee shot at the par-3 ninth set up a birdie to move into outright second at 16-under but Lawson remained eight clear of the field as he made the turn.

A sand save from the short side at 10 ensured Lawson stayed at 24-under but his first bogey of the day and Sim’s birdie in the group ahead reduced the gap to six at the par-4 12th.

That gap shrunk to five when Sim rolled in a birdie from 10 feet at the 311-metre par-4 14th to move to 18-under and what seemed an insurmountable lead was reduced to four when Lawson three-putted for bogey at 14.

The fist pump that followed Lawson’s three-footer for birdie at 15 was a rare show of emotion but more drama was to follow.

Sim made bogey after missing the green left of the par-3 16th to fall six shots back only for Lawson to three-putt for double bogey at 16, the margin back to four with two to play.

A tee shot wide right on 17 forced Lawson to punch out to the fairway and he was unable to get up-and-down, his fifth dropped shot in the space of six holes sending him to the 72nd tee with a three-stroke lead.

Sim’s birdie gave Lawson just two shots to play with to complete a wire-to-wire win, the nervy par putt from inside four feet completing a deserved win that Lawson trusted would eventually go his way.

“If you keep doing it enough, eventually it’s going to happen,” said Lawson, whose most recent second-place finish came at the 2021 Queensland Open.

“Jack Nicklaus still holds the record for most seconds in majors. He’s also won the most.

“Fortunately today was the day and hopefully it can happen many more times.”

Cameron Pollard has completed a sweep in WA winning the #WAOpen All Abilities Championship with rounds of 75-74 🏆



We look forward to seeing Cam compete in the Australian All Abilities Championship at @AusOpenGolf 👏



Leaderboard: https://t.co/0OywrjXZiJ pic.twitter.com/G2yR6mGm5G — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) October 23, 2022

In the WA Open All Abilities Championship New South Welshman Cameron Pollard completed the WA double in dominant fashion.

Rounds of 75-74 saw Pollard finish 15 shots clear of fellow Sawtell Golf Club member Lachlan Smith, providing the perfect tune-up to the Australian All Abilities Championship as part of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open from December 1-4.

“Very happy with how I played this week. Didn’t do too much wrong out there, just let everything happen,” said Pollard.

“The last couple of weeks have been good, especially this week. I found a bit of form in my game; it’s been a bit off of late.

“Really looking forward to the Aussie Open in a few weeks; be nice to come away with the win.”

