Deniliquin musters golf stars for inaugural Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

PGA Tour of Australasia winners Matthew Griffin, Marcus Fraser and Andrew Martin will headline the inaugural Deniliquin Pro-Am at Deniliquin Golf Club on Wednesday.

Known throughout Australia for the annual Deni Ute Muster that has been running since 1999, Deniliquin gets its first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event in 2023 thanks to support from the Edward River Council and local businesses, the first in a three-year commitment.

Other Tour winners who will tee it up at Deniliquin are Deyen Lawson (2022 WA Open), Austin Bautista (2021 NT PGA), Lachlan Barker (2023 PNG Open), two-time Vic PGA winner Ashley Hall and 2012 NSW PGA champion Matthew Stieger.

Edward River Council Mayor Cr Peta Betts hoped that the quality of the field would encourage visitors to the region to witness world-class golf on Deniliquin’s scenic golf course.

“We are very proud of our picturesque golf course here in Deniliquin and the wonderful natural attractions that make our region such a drawcard for visitors,” Cr Betts said.

“Edward River Council is proud to support this Visit Deni tourism initiative and get behind a three-year arrangement with the PGA of Australia.

“Along with the Deni Golf Club committee we are looking forward to welcoming the PGA pros and golfers from all over New South Wales for our first spring Pro-Am.”

Located just an hour north of the Murray River and sitting adjacent to the Murray Valley Region Park, the Deniliquin layout will provide an exacting test for some of our best golfers and provide an attractive canvas on which they can showcase their skills to their amateur playing partners.

“The Deniliquin Golf Club is excited to host a PGA of Australia Pro-Am and we look forward to building on this event in the coming years,” said Deniliquin Golf Club President, Tony Kew.

“The Edward River Council and local business partners are supporting the event which will attract players from across the eastern states.

“We appreciate the opportunity this event has provided us to promote our beautiful golf course and our town.”

The morning groups will tee off in a shotgun start from 7.15am on Wednesday to be followed by the afternoon wave from 12.30pm.

Draw