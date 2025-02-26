Defending NZ Open champion is a changed man - PGA of Australia

Twelve months on from his 2024 New Zealand Open victory, Japan’s Takahiro Hataji is a changed man – and those changes are continuing.

His one-shot victory over Australia’s Scott Hend at Millbrook Resort, his first big title as a professional, led to a significant confidence boost which in turn led to two wins on the Japan Golf Tour – the Kansai Open Golf Championship in May and the Vantelin Tokai Classic in September.

Excited to now see his name etched on the Brodie Breeze Trophy alongside a list of distinguished former campions, Hataji arrives back at Millbrook Resort for his title defence with an Official World Golf Ranking that is 277 places than this time last year.

“I’ve been playing professionally all my life, thinking I’d never win again, so I think being able to win here has changed things for the better,” Hataji said today.

“Yes it really boosted my confidence. I really became more conscious of wanting to win more.”

The New Zealand Open is Hataji’s first tournament for 2025 and like most players on Tour, he’s spending time tinkering with his game as he seeks even more rewards this year.

He’s in the middle of some swing “adjustments” and doesn’t expect to see the results immediately.

“But I really want to do my best to win again this week, and I hope to use this as a stepping stone for a great year,” he said.

Hataji is part of a 21-man contingent of Japanese professionals at this week’s championship, including a first-time NZ Open participant, former world No.29 Ryo Ishikawa.

The duo played a practice round on Wednesday with the current champion happy to share a “little advice” garnered from last year.

The defending champion tees off on the first hole of the Remarkables course at 12.58pm (NZ time) in round one.