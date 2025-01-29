Defending champ heads quality men’s field for Vic Open - PGA of Australia

After a “tools down” summer, Brett Coletta is looking forward to trying to defend a Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia title for the first time at the Vic Open next week.

The Victorian shot back-to-back 65s at the weekend on the Beach Course at 13th Beach Golf Links to capture the 2024 title – by two shots over Jordan Zunic – his second success as a professional.

This year, he heads the entries in a men’s field that includes six Tour winners from this season plus the likes of Matt Griffin, Michael Hendry, Anthony Quayle, Harrison Crowe and Zunic.

“It’s always nice to be able to defend,” Coletta said.

“I’ve only done it once – at Hunter Valley – and I wasn’t successful, but this has been on the radar. The Vic Open is always an enjoyable week.”

The 27-year-old played his first tournament for 2025 at Webex Players Series Victoria at Rosebud Country Club last week, finishing in equal 20th after rounds of 69-65-68-70.

Before then, he hadn’t teed it up competitively since a T29 performance at the Saudi International on the Asian Tour the week after the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

“Honestly, for me it was just tools down,” Coletta said of his Christmas-New Year break,

“There were a couple of little things we need to iron out of my swing with my coach, Brandon (Rave).

“But to be honest, it was in a pretty good spot when I came back from Saudi. We did some really good work there and I’m really trying to get some good momentum moving forward into the busier part of the year, which is kind of towards the end of the year.”

The highest-ranked player in the men’s field is set to be Japan’s Ren Yonezawa, the world No.286 and two-time Japan Golf Tour receiving one of the tournament invites alongside countryman Shiso Go.

The tournament pro-am will be held on the Beach and Creek courses on Wednesday morning (7.45am tee off), with the Vic Open starting on Thursday morning.

Entry to the course is free and parking is available on site.