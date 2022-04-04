Debutant Davis enjoys ‘fanboy’ Masters moment with Tiger - PGA of Australia

Debutant Cam Davis has been given a first-hand look at the biggest story of Masters week by playing practice holes with Tiger Woods as part of his preparation for Augusta National.

Davis, Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee are driving a generational shift of Aussies at Augusta by making their first appearances at The Masters this week and the 27-year-old New South Welshman already has a story that will last a lifetime.

Like Herbert and Lee, Davis went on an Augusta scouting mission two weeks ago but it was Sunday when Davis inadvertently joined the epicentre of the week’s biggest talking point.

With groups backing up, Davis was waiting on the tee when the five-time champion emerged from the group behind and joined the young Australian.

“He ended up behind me and just joined up with me because it was a little slow in front of us,” Davis explained.

“I’ve met him a couple times. It was the first time I’ve played any golf with him. That was an enjoyable first go round here tournament week. No fans or anything, just quiet. A hit with Tiger. It was nice.

“I’ve watched him for so long, but it was just enjoyable to be out there playing golf alongside him. I was watching what he was doing, but I also had my work to do as well.

“Just turned into a really nice, enjoyable first Sunday around Augusta. I’ll definitely remember it as my first go round here with him.”

Cam Davis is one of three Aussies making their Masters debuts this week.

The prospect of Woods making his return from a terrifying car accident that almost cost him his right leg at The Masters has sent the golf world into a tailspin.

Playing the PNC Championship with son Charlie in late December began the buzz that the 15-time major champion might one day make a return to professional golf but Woods has remained coy about when that might be, adamant that he will never play full-time on tour again.

He is due to address the media on Tuesday in Augusta but Davis saw enough on Sunday to believe the 2019 champion is on the verge of making a second miraculous comeback in the space of three years.

“It was cool to see. He’s hitting the shots that you know you should hit, but it’s just executing them,” said Davis, who qualified for The Masters by winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit last year.

“He wasn’t doing anything special, but he was playing well. Everything was looking pretty solid. It will be great to see him out here if he decides to tee it up on Thursday.

“(He was) still a little slow going up a couple of hills on 17 and 18. I mean, I was as well. He’s been through a lot more than I have.

“He’s striking it well. He’s hitting it far enough to play the holes the way you need to play them. I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be able to put rounds together out here.

‘Just looked like the work he’s been putting in has set him up pretty well for this week if he feels ready.”

As for any advice he may have gleaned from a player with few equals at The Masters, Davis said it was a matter of cherry-picking a few gold nuggets to carry with him into the biggest week of his young career.

“It’s one I’ve heard a lot. Just putts break a lot more than they look like,” said Davis.

“Especially the first time you go around here, the greens are a little slower for regular member play. For tournament play, it breaks twice as much, maybe more sometimes, and the ball just loves to keep on rolling around in those hills.

“Just play the high line, and the high line is higher than you think, I think was the main one.

“When I first got here, it was a dream come true. I was trying to let the fanboy in me just embrace it for a couple of days and then kind of settle it down. It’s been awesome.”