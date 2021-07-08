Debutant and returnee lead Legends Pro-Am in Yepoon

Victorian Tony Collier and Queensland newcomer Adam Le Vesconte (QLD) lead the Tropical Auto Group Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am after the first day’s play at Yepoon Golf Course on Thursday.

The pair lead by one stroke, tied on 2-under par ahead of Andre Stolz (70) with Nigel Lane and Glenn Joyner tied for fourth after a par round of 71.

“It was a great feeling to shoot a good score and be in contention,” said Collier, who enjoys a return to form after missing the PGA Legends Pro-Am Series events in his home state earlier in the year.

“The key here is putting and I holed a few today so that was nice.”

Playing his first PGA Legends Pro-Am event, Le Vesconte shot bogeys on holes five and 11 but more than made up for them with birdies on holes two, seven, 13 and 18.

“What a thrill to be in the lead in my first event playing in the company of players such as Peter Senior and Mike Harwood, legends of our game,” said Le Vesconte.

“To say my short game was good would be an understatement.”

Two-time Australian Open winner and Australian golfing legend Peter Senior remains in contention following a round of 1-over 72 to be tied for sixth heading into the final round.

The Tropical Auto Group Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am marks the start of the highly-anticipated Queensland Swing of the 2021 PGA Legends Pro-Am Series, with events scheduled in the sunshine state until September.

Today’s final round will be played in humid but otherwise near-ideal conditions, under clear skies with light winds.

