‘Deadly’ combination delivers Campbell Sarina Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

The old adage of ‘drive for show, putt for dough’ yielded a two-stroke victory for Andrew Campbell at the 36-hole CMR Recycling Sarina Pro-Am at Sarina Golf Club south of Mackay.

Now based at Coffs Harbour Golf Club on the NSW North Coast, Campbell has been in form since retaining his ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia card at Qualifying School at Moonah Links yet a win had proved elusive.

That was until he delivered a bogey-free round of 6-under 57 on Sunday to finish two shots clear of Shae Wools-Cobb (56) at 11-under par with Will Bruyeres (58) a further shot back in outright third.

“It’s been a long time between wins so it’s nice to get across the line,” said Campbell, whose last victory on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series was at the Pioneer Valley Pro-Am four years ago.

“I’ve been in some form so it’s really nice to continue that and get across the line today.”

Tied with Chris Wood at 5-under after Round 1 and starting the final round from the third hole, Campbell matched Wood’s birdie at the par-5 fifth and then edged two shots clear with birdies at seven and eight.

Back-nine birdies at 12 and 14 kept Campbell clear at the top but he credited two par saves at 10 and 15 for maintaining momentum down the stretch.

“Any time that I can keep a clean card I know I’m going to be in with a chance,” said Campbell.

“I hit a good drive on 10. It got up on the green and rolled a little bit long. I hit an ugly chip shot up, putted up to about four feet and had a little left-to-right putt for par and holed that.

“It was the same on 15. I had to make a five-footer for par and those momentum shifts keep you going in a good round.

“I’ve been putting really well and driving it really well so the combination of those two things is deadly for me when I’m playing good golf.”

Sarina Golf Club President Brad Cook, Andrew Campbell, Clubhouse Manager Kylee Fowler and CMR Recycling sponsor Peter Bourke from CMR Recycling.

Prolific pro-am winner Tim Hart (59) was fourth at 7-under with Wood (62) sharing fifth with Blake Proverbs (59) at 6-under par.

The North Queensland swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now moves to Mackay for the PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am starting Thursday.

