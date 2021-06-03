Day’s withdrawal at Memorial clouds US Open hopes

Jason Day is facing the prospect of missing his first Major championship in close to a decade after withdrawing from the Memorial Tournament due to a back injury prior to the first round at Muirfield Village.

Currently ranked 69th in the Official World Golf Rankings, Day needed a strong showing at Muirfield Village to move inside the top 60 and qualify for the US Open at Torrey Pines from June 17 but a back injury sustained on Monday ultimately forced his withdrawal.

Playing at his home club where he finished fourth a year ago, Day had hoped to recover in time to take his place in the field but in consultation with his team decided it was best not to risk aggravating the injury any further.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to make the decision to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament with a back injury,” Day said in a statement.

“While my body has been great recently I tweaked my back on Monday and while we tried to get it right over the last few days ultimately I felt the best decision was not to put it at further risk.

“It’s disappointing to have to miss one of my favourite tournaments of the year but I’m confident it’s nothing major and with some rest and rehab I’ll be back soon.

“I look forward to returning to Muirfield Village next year and I wish Jack [Nicklaus]and the tournament every success this week.”

The only avenue available to Day to now qualify for the US Open is a 36-hole qualifier in Columbus on Monday but the 33-year-old previously stated that he would skip that in favour of a corporate commitment.

Day has played every US Open since finishing runner-up on debut in 2011 and has missed only one Major – the 2012 Open Championship due to the birth of his first child – since the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach.

The remaining Aussies in the field at Memorial made little progress before the tournament’s opening round was suspended due to inclement weather.

Marc Leishman was 2-under through five holes, Cam Davis and Matt Jones were both at 1-under, Adam Scott and Lucas Herbert even with the card and Cameron Smith made bogey at the par-4 10th, the only hole he completed before play was called off.