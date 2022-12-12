Davis joins Sandbelt Invitational field - PGA of Australia

Presidents Cup star Cameron Davis has committed to play the Sandbelt Invitational alongside a host of familiar names to Australian golf fans from December 19-22.

The event which is run by the Geoff Ogilvy Foundation will again be played at Kingston Heath, Royal Melbourne, Yarra Yarra and Peninsula Kingwood after making its debut on the Australian golf calendar last year.

Fresh off regaining her LPGA card Karis Davidson will lead the women’s field with fellow LPGA player Charlotte Thomas, while young amateurs Jeneath Wong and Amelia Harris will tee it up after shining in junior events across the country this year.

Brady Watt is back to defend his crown, while 2021 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship winner Jed Morgan, and veterans Mat Goggin, Peter Fowler and Matt Griffin will also be in action to share their experiences with the stars of tomorrow.

“Getting the Sandbelt off the ground last year was an idea born of Covid and the subsequent lack of opportunity for so many players,” tournament host Geoff Ogilvy said.

“This year will be another step on the way to making what we hope will become one of Australia’s most important tournaments.”

The tournament will introduce a team component this year with 18 teams of four players competing for a single additional prize after the teams are drawn a week prior to the opening round.

Three scores from each team will be recorded across the first three rounds before all four scores count from the final round at Peninsula Kingswood.

From the individual standings, the highest-finishing man and woman not already qualified will be exempt into both TPS Victoria and the Vic Open.