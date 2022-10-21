Davis continues hot streak - PGA of Australia

Australian Cam Davis has continued his good form on the back of the Presidents Cup with an opening 66 in the CJ Cup in South Carolina on the PGA Tour of the United States.

Davis, who made his debut in the International team earlier this month, started with a bogey at the first after his tee shot found a waste area, but from that point he rolled in six birdies and did not make another serious error.

At 5-under he is just a shot from the lead.

“A bit of a rough one on the first hole, just needed to get that first one out of the way, and then after that I played some really solid golf,” said the Sydney professional, who is heading home soon to play the summer of golf in Australia.

“I hit a lot of really good quality iron shots and mid to long irons into these greens, which is important to hit these greens with the run-off, run-up areas can take it a long way away.

So I kept myself in good positions and made a couple of nice putts to keep some momentum going. Yeah, turned it into a pretty good score. So I’m very happy with the way I did today. If I can do that every day, I think I have a good chance at it.”

Davis said his experience at the Presidents Cup was helping him already.

“You don’t get a huge amount of scenarios as big as Presidents Cup with that amount of people watching and that sort of pressure on you almost every single match. So I felt like I really made the most of that and I got a lot out of it. I’ve made some changes due to experiencing that, so it’s all for the better.”

Jason Day is tied-26th after opening with a 69.