Davis cashes in at The American Express

Cameron Davis is on track to secure a more complete schedule despite a disappointing end to The American Express PGA TOUR event in the California desert.

Coming into the tournament on the back of a career-best on the PGA TOUR at the Sony Open, Davis was well placed to record a second consecutive top-10 finish after opening rounds of 66-67 but lost ground in the third round with an even par 72.

The 24-year-old was making significant inroads into the leaderboard when he went 5-under on his final round with a birdie at the par-4 14th but gave up shots at both the 15th and 16th holes to fall into a tie for 29th, one shot behind Kiwi Tim Wilkinson who was the best of the Australasian players in a tie for 21st.

The result moves Davis up into 96th in the FedEx Cup but more importantly will assist in improving his category position when the re-rank of the Korn Ferry Tour graduates occurs following the Genesis Invitational on February 16.

Already predicted to move up 14 spots from his current position of 36th based on his performance at the Sony Open, Davis is in the field for this week’s Farmers Insurance Open and will have at least the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to further boost his ranking which will assist in gaining additional starts later in the season. Davis and Wilkinson were the only Australasian players to survive the three-round cut with American Andrew Landry winning by two strokes from 2018 Australian Open winner Abraham Ancer.

The American Express

PGA West TPC Stadium Course, La Quinta, California

T21 Tim Wilkinson 71-65-66-71—273 $US63,399

T29 Cameron Davis 66-67-72-69—274 $41,121

MC Cameron Percy 74-66-68—208

MC Danny Lee 70-71-70—211

MC Greg Chalmers 71-70-71—212

MC Aaron Baddeley 70-71-73—214

MC John Senden 75-74-69—218

MC Rhein Gibson 72-78-71—221