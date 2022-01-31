Davidson's special summer rolls on at TPS Victoria - PGA of Australia

Karis Davidson’s past two months have been the stuff of dreams.

Davidson, 23, crossed two items off her wish list in quick succession when she secured LPGA status in December and won for the first time as a professional at last week’s inaugural WPGA Melbourne International.

The Queenslander is now eager to keep her momentum going as she builds towards her debut season on women’s golf’s leading tour, starting at TPS Victoria Hosted by Geoff Ogilvy at Rosebud Country Club on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula this week.

“I was really happy and it was really cool to get the win last week. It was nice to play so solid and I’m looking forward to playing at Rosebud,” Davidson, who turned professional in 2018, said.

“I really enjoy getting to play alongside the men. I always learn something from the guys that I play with. The way they play is a little bit different so I really love the concept.”

Davidson has recorded some of the best results of her young career at tournaments where the men and women play together.

She came fourth at the Australian WPGA Championship a few weeks ago, while she will arrive at Rosebud with fond memories of her tie for third at last year’s event.

This time around she wants to light up the new composite course with a major champion.

“I’d love to play with Geoff Ogilvy,” she said.

“I’ve never played with him and I’d just love to because it’d be so good to learn from him and watch him play.”

If such a grouping eventuates, the Scottish born Brisbanite will be eager to pick up any pointers for her journey to the United States.

That phase of her career begins in California at the JTBC Classic in late March and Davidson is locked in for another two events early in the LPGA season – the Lotte Championship in Hawaii and the LA Open in April.

She is also targeting US Women’s Open and Women’s British Open qualifying to earn a major championship debut, but gaining regular starts can be difficult in a player’s rookie season so to be ready for every opportunity that comes her way Davidson is using week’s like this one to hone her craft.

“I think it’s important for me to see how everything is going before I head overseas and the best way to do that is to play competitive golf,” Davidson, who will also play the Vic Open and The Athena, said.

The women’s field will also include fellow recent LPGA graduate Stephanie Kyriacou, rising star Grace Kim and Australia’s top ranked amateur Kirsten Rudgeley.

On the men’s side, Geoff Ogilvy will be joined by the likes of Queensland PGA champion Anthony Quayle, bright prospect Elvis Smylie and reigning PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner, and defending champion, Brad Kennedy.