Davidson ready to face #NTPGA challenge

Queenslander Karis Davidson will be facing one of her greatest challenges when she tees it up on Friday with the professionals from the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia at the Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA Championship.

The affable 22-year-old has like many had a frustrating 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than competing on the lucrative Japan LPGA Tour Davidson has spent most of her time at home on the Gold Coast unable to travel due to international restrictions.

She has jumped at the chance to compete at any opportunity and did not hesitate when offered a sponsor invitation to compete on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia this week at Palmerston Golf Course in Darwin.



While competing against the men on the PGA tour has in the past been proven to be a daunting experience for many women, it is unlikely that the laid-back Davidson will be overawed this week having emerged victorious at the onPlatinum RACV Royal Pines Pro-am Sweepstakes in early August.

Leading PGA professionals taking part this week include defending champion Brett Rankin, Anthony Quayle, Michael Sim, Deyen Lawson, Dimi Papadatos, Jason Norris, and former NT PGA champion Jordan Zunic.

The Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA Championship will be played at Palmerston Golf and Country Club from October 23-25. Seventy six players, including 10 amateurs will compete for the title this weekend.

Davidson will tee off at 9:00am local time on Friday morning alongside South Australian Max McCardle and New South Welshman Jordan Zunic. Live scoring will be available through the PGA of Australia website.