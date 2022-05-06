Crothers wins second Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Yarrawonga PGA Associate Dale Crothers has claimed his second PGA Victorian/Tasmanian Associate Championship, holding off the fast-finishing Jak Carter at Tocumwal Golf Club.

Crothers shot 71 in his final round for a four-round total of 17-under, enough for a three-stroke win from Carter (66) with Victorian Tim Walker (70) in outright third a further five shots back.

Starting the final round with a six-stroke lead, Crothers showed some nerves early, bogeying his first hole, whilst Carter came out chasing hard with an eagle at the par-5 third.

Carter followed up with birdies at six, seven and nine to make the turn in five-under par and only three back from Crothers.

The pair traded birdies early on the back nine however the ever-consistent Crothers proved too strong, his three-shot lead never headed.

“It felt good this week; I didn’t do much wrong all week,” said Crothers.

“I hit a lot of good shots and holed some putts.”

The win sees Crothers remain as one of the top PGA Associates whose ultimate career ambition would see him playing on the world stage.

“I’m looking to play on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia next year once I graduate. I see the opportunities through Australia as a good pathway onto the bigger world tours,” he added.

In his acceptance speech, Crothers praised the work of the Tocumwal Golf Club and support of Berrigan Shire Council.

“I love playing along the Murray,” said Crothers.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a junior and the course at ‘Toc’ is always amazing. The hospitality we’ve been shown this week by the club and Berrigan Shire has been amazing.”

The tournament will return to Tocumwal Golf Club in 2023.