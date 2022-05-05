Crothers streaks clear at Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Yarrawonga’s Dale Crothers has extended his lead to six strokes after Round 3 of the PGA Victoria and Tasmania Associate Championship at Tocumwal Golf Club.

Crothers followed on from his course-record second round of nine-under 63 with a four-under par round of 68 on Thursday to takes his tournament total to 16-under par, six shots clear of Dylan Gardner from Queensland who is 10-under through three rounds.

The lowest round of the day was posted by Reid Brown of NSW with an impressive seven-under 65 which included eight birdies and one bogey.

The final round of the 72-hole championship will be played on Friday on the Captains course at Tocumwal Golf Club.