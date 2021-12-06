Crossbet named the official wagering partner of the PGA of Australia and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia today announced a new multi-year wagering partnership with Australian-owned and operated CrossBet.

CrossBet will become a year-round partner of the PGA and PGA Tour of Australasia utilising digital assets, tournaments and content as well as the ‘CrossBet Champions Lounge’, which will be a feature of the Australian PGA and WPGA Championships to be held at Brisbane’s Royal Queensland Golf Club from January 13-16.

“We are excited to welcome CrossBet to the PGA family and see this new partnership feature at many events across the upcoming 2021-22 summer of golf,” said Michael McDonald, Commercial Director of the PGA.

“CrossBet has built a brilliant platform that focusses on delivering a world class customer experience to sports fans around Australia and we are looking forward to working with them to showcase this to Australian Golf fans.”

Scott Cross, Chief Executive Officer of CrossBet, said the company was excited to partner with the PGA and the Tour. “This is a premium brand with a long and proud history in golf,” said Cross.

“Many of the CrossBet team and our customers are avid golfers and we are very excited to partner with a sport we love and grew up with.”

The TaylorMade Party Hole precinct is a feature of the Australian PGA and WPGA Championships. This precinct will house the CrossBet Champions Lounge which is renowned for its party atmosphere and resident DJ, a place unlike anything else in Australian golf.

Tickets to the CrossBet Champions Lounge are available at ticketek.com.au.

CrossBet’s partnership with the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia begins at the Victorian PGA at Moonah Links from 9-12 December.

Gamble Responsibly. 18+ Only. Help is close at hand. Don’t let the game play you. Stay in control.

Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au or www.gamblinghelponline.org.au