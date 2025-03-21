Crocker joins PGA of Australia Board  - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia has announced changes to its Board of Directors with prominent South Australian PGA Member Chris Crocker appointed to the board.

Crocker’s appointment follows the resignation of Member Director Josh Madden who has recently been appointed to the role of GolfWA – Manager Clubs & Facilities.

Crocker has been appointed to the vacant Member Director position created by Madden’s resignation, with PGA Chair Ian Baker-Finch expressing his gratitude for Madden’s significant contributions.

“Josh has been a dedicated and committed Member Director, consistently making decisions in the best interests of the PGA of Australia and its Members. His service to the Board has been outstanding, and we sincerely thank him for his efforts over the past four years,” he said.

In welcoming Crocker to the Board, Baker-Finch highlighted his extensive experience within the Association and the broader golf industry.

“Chris has been a valued PGA Member, serving on various committees and councils, including as a member and then Chair of our South Australian Committee, and most recently as the South Australian representative on a Board sub-committee.”

“As the current Director of Golf at Royal Adelaide Golf Club, we look forward to his insights and contributions to the PGA of Australia Board as we continue drive the sport forward.”