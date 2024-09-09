Crawford’s status grows with Yamba Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Cory Crawford has his eyes on the summer of golf after earning his second adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win of the year at Yamba.

Returning from a long layoff due to a back injury with zero status on the national pro-am circuit, Crawford added to his win at Ballina with a commanding five-shot victory at the Ray White Yamba Pro-Am at Yamba Golf and Country Club.

With international experience playing in China, Asia and Canada, Crawford lost all associated status required to play regularly in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

Now 39th on the Order of Merit, that situation has now been rectified with Crawford eyeing off even bigger scalps during the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

“I had five months off and was planning on playing some pro-ams but I looked at my ranking and I had no status, which I had no idea,” said Crawford.

“I hadn’t played a pro-am for four years so my goal was to try and get into 10 events somehow.

“I was able to do that and then obviously make enough money to get some status for next year to give me the option to go play.

“Now that I’ve been able to tick that box I’m going to play the Tour starting in October and play all the way through until March.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Tied with Order of Merit leader Brett Rankin after matching rounds of 6-under 66 on day one, Crawford patiently waited for scoring opportunities to present themselves on the tight Yamba layout.

Playing in the group behind, Rankin moved one clear with birdie at the short par-4 fourth but momentum would shift sharply at the par-5 eighth.

As Rankin made bogey to drop to even par on his round, Crawford made eagle to establish a two-stroke advantage.

That lead became three with birdie at the par-4 11th but Rankin fought back with birdies at 13 and 14.

Crawford took command again when Rankin dropped a shot at 15, his final winning margin ballooning from two to five when he birdied 18 and Rankin made double-bogey.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Got off to a bit of a slow start yesterday but got it going after that,” said Crawford.

“Just drove it really well, which made it a little nicer to play the golf course and just played really steady.

“It’s pretty narrow. If you’re in the fairway a lot, you’re going to have plenty of good looks.

“I was able to do that, which I’ve been able to do the last month as well.

“Getting it in play was huge.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Cory Crawford 66-68—134

T2 Brett Rankin 66-73—139

T2 Andrew Campbell 69-70—139

T4 Jay Mackenzie 69-71—140

T4 Lucas Higgins 71-69—140

T4 Aaron Townsend 72-68—140

NEXT UP

Focus of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series now turns to the southern end of New South Wales, starting with the PSC Insurance Brokers Wagga Wagga Pro-Am at Wagga Wagga Country Club starting Thursday.