Crawford back on track with Ballina Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

The second restart after suffering a fractured back is right on track after Cory Crawford claimed a one-stroke win at the McGrath Estate Agents Ballina Pro-Am at Ballina Golf Club.

It took an eagle on his penultimate hole for Crawford to edge in front, his round of 6-under 66 enough to finish one clear of Sydney’s Jack McLeod (67) with Will Florimo (68), Damon Stephenson (68) and James Mee (68) all sharing third.

Winner of the PNG Open in 2017, Crawford has had stints playing in China, Canada and on the Asian Tour in recent years before a back injury curtailed his career.

Returning from a four-month break last year proved to be a false start but he hopes his Ballina win can be a portent of better things to come.

“It’s been very frustrating at times,” Crawford conceded.

“I’ve had a four-month break, then a restart, then a five-month break and now I’m getting back into it again.

“I’m three-and-a-half weeks into that restart and it honestly feels like I’m learning golf again.

“Hopefully I can play all the way through now, but it’s all pending my injury and how I hold up after playing a bunch of golf.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Tied for 22nd at the PNG Open earlier this month on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Crawford’s start on Thursday was less than auspicious.

A double-bogey at his opening hole – the par-4 eighth – was an early setback but three straight birdies from the 11th hole quickly got Crawford back into red figures.

Back-to-back birdies at 18 and one further advanced Crawford’s cause but it would take a birdie-eagle finish to stop McLeod from winning his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I actually started with a double on the first hole and had to work really hard after that to try and figure it out and get my swing back to where I needed it to be,” said Crawford.

“It took a few holes and then I made a few birdies and after that I was sort of freeing up a little bit and was able to play some good golf the rest of the day.

“I’m at the stage with my restart that I’m just trying to go through the processes and not thinking about outcome at all.

“I just wanted to keep making good swings coming in. And I made a great swing on the second-last hole and made the putt.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Cory Crawford 66

2 Jack McLeod 67

T3 Will Florimo 69

T3 Damon Stephenson 69

T3 James Mee 69

T6 Zach Maxwell 70

T6 Dillon Hart 70

T6 Lucas Higgins 70

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series nudges towards the Queensland border on Friday with the Love Golf Fitting & Coaching Studio Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club Pro-Am at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club.