Course record gives Rumford, Martin Cottesloe Open edge

Veteran Brett Rumford and prolific Adidas Pro-Am Series winner Brody Martin will take a one-stroke advantage into the second and final round after setting a new course record at the Cottesloe Open at Cottesloe Golf Club in Perth on Saturday.

Some of Australian golf’s most recognisable names arrived to tackle the picturesque seaside layout that is regarded as one of Perth’s finest and has been remodelled in recent years by former club champion and acclaimed player and course architect Graham Marsh.

Given the course changes the 6-under 66 posted by both Rumford and Martin is the new benchmark, the chasing pack needed to produce something similar on Sunday to progress to the top of the leaderboard.

A six-time winner on the European Tour, Rumford completed his 18 holes in the morning wave bogey-free while Martin – who also took advantage of the excellent scoring conditions after a chilly start – eagled the par-5 eighth and birdied the ninth to pick up three shots in his final two holes.

New South Welshman Daniel Gale looked set to post a score few could match when he made the turn at 5-under after starting from the 10th tee but bogeys at three, four and six brought him back to the field, a birdie at the short par-4 ninth putting him three back with one round to play.

Rumford and Martin both began their opening rounds on the back nine but it wasn’t until they reached the front that their journey into red numbers accelerated.

Making the turn at 2-under Rumford picked up shots at the third, fourth, seventh and eighth holes to post 6-under while Martin made birdies at the first and third holes before his final flourish to join Rumford at the top.

A lone bogey at the par-3 second was the only black mark against Gosnells Golf Club amateur Josiah Gilbert’s round of 5-under 67 to be outright third with Gale and Kevin Yuan tied for fourth two shots back and PGA Tour of Australasia winners Michael Long and Jason Norris in a group of eight players a further shot back at 2-under.

The undulating and exposed layout became tougher the longer the day went with Lake Karrinyup Country Club amateur Simon Liddell the best of the afternoon groups, making birdie at the 16th and 17th holes in his round of 2-under 70.

The second round of the Cottesloe Open begins at 7am WST with the leaders to tee off at midday.