Course record delivers Hart-break at Bulimba Pro-Am

His challengers were left in awe as Queensland power-hitter Tim Hart let his putter do the talking to claim the Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am with a course record of 7-under 47 on Friday.

A tournament played by taking two turns around the nine-hole par-3 course, the longest hole at Bulimba Golf Club maxes out at just 102 metres yet still Hart was able to come to the fore, birdies at his two closing holes enough for a one-stroke victory over Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am champion Lucas Higgins and Queenslanders Brett Rankin and Samuel Eaves.

That trio held the lead at 6-under 48 for the majority of the day only to be left helpless as Hart peeled off consecutive birdies at the second and third holes to register yet another adidas Pro-Am Series win.

“I was watching Tim play his last hole and just knew he would make birdie to win,” said Higgins.

“It is great to see a guy who can just turn it on and get the job done.”

A prolific winner on regional courses where his power can come to the fore, instead it was the shortest club in the bag that provided to be Hart’s greatest weapon.

After something of a subdued start with three pars from the fourth hole, Hart clicked into gear with three straight birdies from the seventh hole. Two further birdies at the 11th and 15th holes moved Hart to within reach of the front-runners and then he moved past everyone with his closing birdies on the final two holes.

“I didn’t really hit my wedges as good as I would have liked today but I managed to make a lot of putts,” said Hart following his 11th win of the year.

“I like the atmosphere of this Pro-Am. It is a great, fun event.”

Six players finished a further shot back in a tie for fifth, Jay Mackenzie, Michael Sim, Peter Martin, Chris Wood, Josh Younger and Max McCardle all posting rounds of 5-under 49.

The next event on the adidas Pro-Am Series is the Kooralbyn Valley Pro-Am on Friday, July 30.