Cook claims PGA Professionals Championship of NQ - PGA of Australia

Jessica Cook and Shane McHenry have earned exemptions into the $100,000 PGA Professionals Championship National Final in November by finishing as the top two in the PGA Professionals Championship of North Queensland.

Contested at Mirage Country Club in Port Douglas, the first PGA tournament played at the facility in more than 20 years, Cook took out the NQ title with an even-par round of 72 that included five birdies to sit alongside five bogeys.

A member of the Australian team at last year’s Women’s PGA Cup in the United States, Cook has recently accepted a role as an Assistant Professional at Mt Coolum Golf Club.

“I really want to make the Australian Team for the PGA Women’s Cup in 2026 and I knew to give myself a chance, I needed to qualify via the National Final,” Cook said.

“Having a place on the team in 2024 was amazing and to represent my PGA and my country was certainly a career highlight.

‘Being the leading qualifier in Norh Queensland has given me a lot of confidence going to the final and although there are several months to prepare, I’ll be focussing my efforts to peak at the right time.”

McHenry, the owner of indoor golf facility Cairns Golf Academy, earned the second national final exemption with a 3-over 75.

The PGA Professionals Championship National Final will be played at Heritage Golf and Country Club with the winner earning a start in the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

The PGA Professionals Championship of North Queensland was supported by event partners Acushnet, CCEP and Club.