Conran, Summers share Blackheath title with late flurry - PGA of Australia

A late rush of red numbers has propelled Steven Conran and Anthony Summers to a share of victory at the ICF Haulage Legends Pro-Am at Blackheath Golf Club on Friday.

A field of 54 professionals were on hand for the second event of the SParms Legends Tour resumption and the demanding Blackheath layout combined with three new green complexes kept the scoring in check for most of the day.

Players in the morning field struggled to make an impact on the leaderboard and it wasn’t until late that Conran and Summers were able to separate themselves from the field.

The pair finished tied together at the top with rounds of three-under 66, Summers closing out his round with back-to-back birdies while an eagle at his final hole saw Conran make a late surge to the top of the leaderboard.

“I was a bit rusty yesterday having not played competitively for so long,” said Summers, who was tied for 10th at the Fidelity Capital Group Charity Legends Pro-Am on Thursday.

“Today however was very different and my game started to come together nicely.

“It’s great to be up here at Blackheath again. I always seem to play well around here.”

In a tie for third were Mike Harwood, Michael Holden and Martin Peterson with scores of one-under 68, Peterson picking up the bonus for low combined total score over both the Fidelity Capital Group Charity Legends Pro Am and ICF Haulage Legends Pro-Am with rounds of two-under 67 and one-under 68 for a three-under par total of 135.

The next event on the SParms Legends Tour is the RM Williams Australian PGA Seniors Championship at Richmond Golf Club starting next Thursday.