Conran rides super flop shot to win at Southport - PGA of Australia

A holed flop shot helped James Conran to storm home over his final nine holes to win the $25,000 Southport Pro-Am on the Gold Coast.

Conran, who learnt the game in Orange and went on to become a member of the NSW men’s amateur squad, shot a 5-under 66 to finish two shots ahead of veteran Tour pro David Bransdon in the latest event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

The tricky Southport layout, short in length by modern standards but protected by an array of water hazards, stood up well as a test for the professionals, with only 13 players in the 59-strong field breaking par.

Conran, 24, pocketed $4490 for his victory.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Conran turned in even-par after an opening nine holes that featured birdies at the 12th and 13th and his only slip-up of the day, a double-bogey at the 18th.

He then played the front nine at Southport in just 31 strokes, including a run of four consecutive birdies from the third to the sixth. The highlight was a flop shot that he holed from behind the green at the par-four fourth.

WHAT THE WINNER/S SAID

Conran said: “The flop shot (at the fourth) had very little chance of coming off but somehow it did and just gave me more confidence to finish off with a few more birdies on five, six and eight. The greens were true and a very nice surface to putt on which helped me see a few putts go in early and I kept it up for the rest of the day.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

65: James Conran

67: David Bransdon

68: Kyle Michel, Andrew Campbell

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series heads up the M1 to the $12,500 TruHealth Solutions Windaroo Lakes Pro-Am on Wednesday.

Photo: Southport Golf Club General Manger Bernadette Lance, James Conran and Southport Golf Club Golf Operations Manager Phil Wolvaardt