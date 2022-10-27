Conran claims Waratah Pro-Am with stress-free 63 - PGA of Australia

Riding a wave of momentum, James Conran has won the 35 Latitude Waratah Pro-Am in Newcastle with a stress-free round of eight-under 63.

Tied for 13th a week ago at the Nexus Advisernet WA Open in Perth, Conran returned to his home state and picked up exactly where he left off to earn his maiden adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victory.

His round of eight-under consisted of seven birdies and an eagle at the par-4 seventh as he held out hometown hopeful Blake Windred (64) by a shot with Jake Higginbottom two shots further back with a round of five-under 66.

After an opening round of two-over 72 at The Western Australian Golf Club last week, Conran came home with rounds of 67-65-66 to finish 10 shots back of Deyen Lawson and had no trouble replicating that form at Waratah Golf Club.

“I’ve been playing pretty consistently,” said Conran, the son of veteran Australasian Tour player Steven Conran.

“I’ve been playing a lot of tournaments so it’s good to get out as much as I can.

“Hitting it clean and holing some good putts at the moment.

“Bit of momentum and hopefully it keeps going for me.”

In a strong field featuring players with one eye on producing good results on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia this summer, Conran kept it simple.

He birdied his opening hole – the par-4 13th – and bounced back from a bogey at the long par-3 15th with birdies at 16, 17 and 18.

He birdied two, eagled seven and closed with birdies at two of his final three holes to edge Windred for top spot.

“I just really didn’t put any pressure on myself to make any par putts,” Conran explained.

“Everything I missed was just a tap-in and holed some good birdie putts.

“Made an eagle on a par 4 which helped but everything was pretty straightforward.

“I drove it good and putted solid.”

