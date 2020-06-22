Confirmed: European Tour cancels senior season

Aussie legends Peter Fowler and Peter O’Malley will spend 2020 on home soil following the official cancellation of the European Tour’s Staysure Tour.

In a statement released on Friday, European Tour officials cited the demographic of the over-50 set and the increased risks associated with coronavirus for the cancellation as the European Tour readies for its return in Austria on July 9.

Confirming that all playing categories will be extended into the 2021 season, Head of the Staysure Tour Mark Apsland said that given the health risks associated with playing in a number of different countries a complete cancellation was the most appropriate decision.

“This decision was not taken lightly but we feel it is the most responsible course of action following consultation with all of our stakeholders, and taking into account feedback from our players around the complexities of international travel at the current time,” Apsland said.

“While professional golf is slowly returning with the necessary safety protocols, we have to recognise the additional risk associated with the age demographic of the Staysure Tour membership, alongside the challenges of implementing the requisite health strategy across the multiple territories we play in.”

Winner of the MCB Tour Championship-Seychelles tournament in December at 60 years of age, Fowler has won seven times in 156 starts on the Staysure Tour to go with the 517 career appearances on the main European Tour.

Thanks to his win late in the year Fowler finished fifth on the 2019 Order of Merit and has only once finished lower than seventh on the moneylist since 2011.

O’Malley made seven starts on the Staysure Tour in 2019 to be 41st on the Order of Merit, his best result a tie for second at the Swiss Seniors Open last July.