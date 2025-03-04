Communication mastered at first Emerging Leaders session - PGA of Australia

The first of four PGA Institute Emerging Leaders sessions was held today at the PGA Learning Hub in Sandhurst, with 17 attendees gaining valuable communication insights.

The Emerging Leaders program was launched in 2024, and among a number of other offerings, the PGA Institute program is geared towards professional development through interactive workshops designed to empower the next generation of golf industry professionals.

Titled Mastering effective communication, program facilitators Colin Wilson and Chris Tankard from Key Business Advisors took the attendees through what the best forms of workplace communication might look like in their clubs and facilities.

Mitchell Wilson, the Assistant Director of Golf at Kingston Heath, said the workshop was a helpful refresh on some tactics that are often forgotten or overlooked.

“It was great to get out of the office and be with like-minded people and discussing things that affect us day-to-day,” he said at Sandhurst today.

“In the golf industry, not everyone’s there at the same time, so we’re just coming up with a few ways to make sure the message is getting across to all team members.”

Similarly, Devanique Rossouw who is the Swim School Coordinator at Sandhurst Club, is excited to take her learnings from today’s session back to her team.

“I absolutely loved it. It was really insightful,” Rossouw said.

“We learned a lot about communication styles, how to communicate with the team and your upline and your downline.

“Also strategies on how to implement good team culture and how communication plays a role. Communication is key.”

The next PGA Institute Emerging Leaders session, Strategic planning for success will be held in June, with two more later in the year.

There are still places available for the remaining workshops. CLICK HERE to learn more, and CLICK HERE to register.