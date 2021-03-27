Coletta in the mix at Club Car Championship

A rousing second-round finish has given Australia’s Brett Coletta a live chance at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship in Georgia.

The Melburnian had been well placed with an opening five-under-par 67, but had seemingly stalled in his second round having started on the 10th and been square for his round through 13 holes.

But Coletta, 24, whose lone win in a professional tournament came as an amateur at the 2016 Queensland Open, caught fire in his final hour on course at The Landings Club in Savannah.

A birdie on the fifth was followed by an eagle on the sixth, then back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes to close another 67.

His 10 under total is good for a share of second place, two shots behind American Max McGreevy.

“I was treading water for most of the round, and then I played pretty well the last 5-6 holes and came in nice and strong,” Coletta said.

“It’s good momentum for the weekend. I stayed pretty patient out there (because) I didn’t putt as well as yesterday.

“But I birdied five, which is a `must-birdie’ hole here, then hit two really good shots on the next for eagle.

“I hit a driver up the right, had 270 yards (to the) hole and hit a 3-wood, 30ft pin-high right and I drained it.

Coletta has been close several times on the Korn Ferry Tour without that magical breakthrough.

He was second in Colorado in 2019, third at this course in Savannah in each of the past two seasons and fourth in Nebraska in 2019.

“I do like this place, I’ve had some good results here … so hopefully I can go a couple better this year,” he said.

“My game is good, I feel confident and the results are following.

“There’s no real weaknesses at the moment, so I’m just trying to capitalise on playing well.” Fellow Victorian Ryan Ruffels added a 70 to his opening 71 to reach three under, while New South Welshmen Harrison Endycott and Brett Drewitt made the cut on the number at two under.

LEADERBOARD

https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/leaderboard.html