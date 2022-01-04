Coca-Cola continues long term partnership with PGA of Australia - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia is pleased to announce a new five-year partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) that will also include the official hydration partnership of both the WPGA Tour of Australasia and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

This new agreement will see CCEP enter its 13th year as a premier partner of the PGA and continue their year-round commitment to golf. CCEP will continue to be involved across a range of member programs such as the CCEP Invitational events, PGA Associate Program and a range of other initiatives to benefit PGA Members.

CCEP will also be a partner of the popular PGA Scramble and Women’s Golf Network events and a range of Tour events including the PGA’s flagship event, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the WPGA Tour’s ‘The Athena’.

“CCEP’s commitment to our sport, our fans and our PGA members is well known through more than a decade of partnership and we are thrilled to have this continue through to 2026,” said Michael McDonald, Commercial Director of the PGA of Australia.

“The CCEP relationship is far more than a supply or sponsorship agreement, it’s a deep partnership in which CCEP focuses on assisting our members and the industry to grow together. It’s a partnership that we are truly proud of.”

WPGA Tour chief executive Karen Lunn said: “The WPGA Tour is extremely proud to partner with CCEP who have been a fantastic supporter of the golf industry here in Australia for a number of years. We look forward to working with CCEP to showcase their range of products across our tour, particularly at the Australian WPGA Championship and The Athena in 2022.”

Ben Thiele, CCEP’s National Business Manager of Golf said: “Coca-Cola Europacific Partners are thrilled to partner with the PGA of Australia & WPGA Tour, and through this partnership demonstrate our long term commitment to supporting PGA Members and the golf industry in growing golf participation and engagement.

“Through our partnership CCEP will continue to work closely with PGA Members and Associates through member engagement and education programs as well as showcasing our partnership through the PGA & WPGA Tour’s major events.’’

The ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour will commence 2022 at the Fortinet Australian PGA and WPGA Championships to be held at the Royal Queensland Golf Club from 13-16 January. The Championships will be broadcast live on Fox Sports, Kayo, Kayo Freebies, Sky Sport NZ and through a variety of international broadcast partners.

Check your local guides or visit pga.org.au for information.