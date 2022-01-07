Club Car and PGA of Australia continue partnership through to 2026 - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia and Club Car are pleased to announce a new five-year partnership which will see Club Car become the official golf vehicle of the PGA of Australia, ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and Fortinet Australian PGA Championship until 2026.

Club Car will also support a range of PGA Member programs including the PGA Member Pathway Program, National and State PGA Associate Championships and the PGA Professionals Championship.

“Club Car is the world’s leading manufacturer of golf and lightweight utility vehicles, we are delighted to have them continue their commitment to PGA Professionals and the Australian Golf Industry through this partnership with the PGA,” said Michael McDonald, Commercial Director of the PGA of Australia.

“The relationship between our two organisations has always focused on education and the continued expansion of knowledge of PGA Associates and PGA Professionals,” added Club Car Vice President Kevin Gates.

“This renewed partnership will continue to support the PGA in providing industry-specific training and the delivery of programmes designed by Club Car to enhance golf fleet operations within Australian clubs.

“We also look forward to working closely with PGA state and national offices to collaborate and provide assistance to each other as our industry continues to grow.”

2021 was an exciting and dynamic year for Club Car. After more than 25 years of Ingersoll Rand ownership, the company was acquired by Platinum Equity in a transaction of around $US1.7 billion.

Under the new structure, Club Car operates independently and speaking from company headquarters in Augusta, Georgia, President and CEO Mark Wagner said, “Throughout our 60-year history, Club Car has always been committed to the game of golf.

“We are excited about our future as a standalone company and continuing our partnership with the PGA of Australia will only help continue our growth and our support of golf.”

A range of Club Car golf and utility vehicles will be used by tournament officials at the upcoming Fortinet Australian PGA and Australian WPGA Championships to be held at the Royal Queensland Golf Club from January 13-16.