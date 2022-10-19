Clean card earns Kelly Anglesea Pro-Am crown - PGA of Australia

A bogey-free round of six-under 67 has clinched Andrew Kelly the Anglesea Golf Club Pro-Am at the entryway to the Great Ocean Road.

The rolling, picturesque layout welcomed 47 PGA Professionals with perfect weather conditions and a golf course that was presented superbly given the recent rain in the region.

The putting surfaces in particular proved to be very much to the liking of Kelly who three times recorded back-to-back birdies, including his final two holes to seal his latest victory on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

The Victorian finished two strokes clear of Jack Deftereos-Brennan, David Diaz, Bradley Kivimets and Ben Eccles who shared second place at four-under.

“It was great to have a bogey-free round,” said Kelly, pictured with Anglesea Golf Club President Mike Grossman (left) and Tour Coordinator Andy Rogers (right).

“The greens were in great nick and I just felt comfortable all day.”

Half of Kelly’s six birdies came at the Anglesea par 5s, picking up shots on three of the four three-shotters, yet another player in the field went two better.

Michael Bainbridge picked up three strokes on one hole, making a rare albatross two at the 455-metre par-5 18th in his round of two-over 75.

