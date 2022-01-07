Classy Millar reigns supreme at Queanbeyan Open - PGA of Australia

It started with a blip, but Matthew Millar ensured regular service resumed with a scintillating second round to win the Queanbeyan Open.

Millar, already this summer the champion of the Murray Open, carded a blemish-free five-under-par 65 to add a “home-town” three-stroke victory to his rapidly expanding resume.

The 45-year-old Canberran, sleeping in his own bed and playing a course with which he’s extremely familiar, had double-bogeyed the opening hole on day one.

But he played the next 35 holes in 10-under par and without a bogey to again show his younger rivals a clean pair of spikes.

“I just found a good groove there and made a couple of putts when I needed to,” Millar said modestly after finishing three clear of Brady Watt, James Grierson and defending champ Deyen Lawson at five-under.

“It’s good to have a fair clue of where they’re heading off the tee and then playing a few good wedges when it matters and just doing my thing, really.”

